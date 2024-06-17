DÅÅTH Launch Official Music Video For "Deserving Of The Grave" Feat. JEFF LOOMIS

Progressive death metal outfit, Dååth, today reveal their latest video, "Deserving Of The Grave". The track comes off the band's latest full-length - and first new studio output in fourteen years - The Deceivers, out now on Metal Blade Records.

The Deceivers is at once a devastating reminder and giant leap forward that showcases the technical wizardry and brutal intensity that the Atlanta, Georgia-bred band is capable of. Band founder/guitarist Eyal Levi has overseen an overhaul of the lineup, though importantly Dååth still features force-of-nature vocalist Sean Zatorsky, who has fronted the band since 2007. Together they are now joined by Kerim "Krimh" Lechner on drums, Jesse Zuretti on orchestration and guitar, Rafael Trujillo on lead guitar, and David Marvuglio on bass.

The Deceivers is monstrously heavy but beautifully orchestrated, blessed with melodies that will haunt anybody fortunate enough to hear it. The nine tracks were produced by Levi, with Andrew Wade doing vocal production, John Douglass engineering, Jens Bogren mixing, and Tony Lindgren mastering.

Guest guitar solos are contributed across numerous tracks by Jeff Loomis (Nevermore, Arch Enemy), Mark Holcomb (Periphery), Dean Lamb (Archspire), Per Nilsson, (Scar Symmetry, Meshuggah), Spiro Dussias (Platonist), and Dan Sugarman (Ice Nine Kills), with renowned video game composer Mick Gordon (Doom Eternal) contributing sound design and synth to "Purified By Vengeance".

Comments Zuretti, "'Deserving Of The Grave' was a track that started with music I came up with in my head whilst flying home from somewhere. I got home and immediately jotted down the idea and sent it to Eyal, which he turned it into an entire song. The funny thing is, Eyal gets my music brain so much that he pulled all of the Danny Elfman/Gothic-era influence out of a singular idea and made an entire epic come to life. And what's even crazier is that Danny Elfman literally wrote the theme for Tim Burton's Batman in 1989 the exact same way: on a plane. This track is everything Eyal and I love about dark and moody classical/cinematic music fused together with Dååth's sound. The golden seal of the track is our friend Jeff Loomis ripping one of my favorite solos I've heard in more than a decade."

Notes Levi, "'Deserving Of The Grave' comes from a really dark place. The day it was conceived, Jesse was flying somewhere and got a strain of divine inspiration, wrote the initial idea on an airplane, and sent it to me. Simultaneously I was flying back home from witnessing the death of a loved one, and received this great idea in my email, while in a really bad mental state. Upon returning, I got to work immediately and what you're hearing is what flowed out of that terrible place. I think it's the darkest song on the album, and the vibe on it is real.

"Besides that, this song has a special place in my heart because our old buddy Jeff Loomis graced us with one of the best guitar solos I've heard in my entire life. And it was a long time coming. Fun fact, but Jeff and Dååth almost worked together back before the hiatus. It came so close to happening and it was one of my biggest musical disappointments. All I can say is that it was worth the wait. His solo in this song is the stuff of legends."

Adds Loomis, "I had a great time recording the solo for 'Deserving Of The Grave' for the new DÅÅTH album The Deceivers! Eyal came up with a very dark background that made things easy for me when it came to putting the paint on canvas for a fitting solo. Thanks again for letting me be a part of such a musical masterpiece."

The Deceivers is available on CD and digital formats as well as vinyl in the following color variants:

- Mineral (US - Ltd. 300)

- Transparent Blood Red Base w/ Opaque Black Smoke + Heavy White Splatter (US - Ltd. 200/EU - Ltd. 500)

The Deceivers tracklisting:

"No Rest No End"

"Hex Unending"

"Ascension"

"With Ill Desire"

"The Silent Foray"

"Unwelcome Return"

"Purified by Vengeance"

"Deserving of the Grave"

"Into Forgotten Dirt"

Dååth began their journey in 1999 and stayed busy for just over a decade before its 2011 hiatus. In that time, the band released four studio albums - Futility in 2004, The Hinderers in 2007, The Concealers in 2009, and their self-titled LP in 2010. Tours with Cattle Decapitation, Dark Funeral, Cynic, Nile, Slayer, Dragonforce, Goatwhore, Chimaira, Dying Fetus, and Devildriver followed. Dååth also landed a coveted spot on Ozzfest playing before tens of thousands of fans in outdoor amphitheaters across the US, in addition to the infamous and long-running metal tour Summer Slaughter.

After twelve years on hiatus, Dååth found their ideal new home at Metal Blade, signing to the label and wasting no time creating new music, cover songs (Death's "The Philosopher" and Morbid Angel's "Where the Slime Live") and reissuing previous albums. The first new song from the revitalized Dååth, "No Rest No End" (released ahead of the album in February 2023), features guest solos by Spiro Dussias and now-Dååth member Trujillo, who impressed Levi so much while guesting on the track that he was invited to join the band.

Dååth lineup:

Eyal Levi - guitar

Sean Z - vocals

Krimh - drums

Jesse Zuretti - orchestration, synth, guitar

Rafael Trujillo - lead guitar

Davis Marvuglio - bass

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)