DÅÅTH Unleash Reimagined Version Of Breakthrough Single "Subterfuge" With New Lineup; Audio

Dååth is back with a revamped version of their 2007 breakthrough single, "Subterfuge". The track, originally released over a decade ago on their Roadrunner Records debut album, The Hinderers, has been re-recorded to reflect the band’s evolution, with longtime vocalist Sean Z finally lending his voice to the fan-favorite. This new version features a heavier arrangement and was mixed by acclaimed producer Dave Otero.

Comments founding guitarist Eyal Levi on "Subterfuge" (2024), “Old song, new lineup, new era, new recording. ‘Subterfuge’ was our first real single, widely released in 2007, and for many fans, it’s the song that put us on the map. However, Sean Z wasn’t part of the band back then; he joined in 2008. Since then, fans haven’t stopped asking us to release the track with his vocals.

“We wanted to do something special for those who’ve stuck with us over the years, especially through the hiatus. But simply replacing the vocals on the original, when I’m the only remaining member from that lineup, didn’t feel true to where we are now. The original is a moment in time that can’t be recreated, so why mess with it?

“Instead, we re-recorded the song from scratch, using seven-string guitars tuned to drop G (the original is in drop C), got Dave Otero to mix, and created a version that honors the original but hits hard like a modern track. We hope you enjoy it!”

Stream "Subterfuge" (2024) below. Download/purchase the track here.

Dååth's latest full-length, The Deceivers, is available via Metal Blade Records. Order here.

The Deceivers tracklisting:

"No Rest No End"

"Hex Unending"

"Ascension"

"With Ill Desire"

"The Silent Foray"

"Unwelcome Return"

"Purified by Vengeance"

"Deserving of the Grave"

"Into Forgotten Dirt"

"Deserving Of The Grave" video:

"Unwelcome Return" video:

"Ascension" video:

"Hex Unending" video:

"No Rest No End":

Dååth began their journey in 1999 and stayed busy for just over a decade before its 2011 hiatus. In that time, the band released four studio albums - Futility in 2004, The Hinderers in 2007, The Concealers in 2009, and their self-titled LP in 2010. Tours with Cattle Decapitation, Dark Funeral, Cynic, Nile, Slayer, Dragonforce, Goatwhore, Chimaira, Dying Fetus, and Devildriver followed. Dååth also landed a coveted spot on Ozzfest playing before tens of thousands of fans in outdoor amphitheaters across the US, in addition to the infamous and long-running metal tour Summer Slaughter.

After twelve years on hiatus, Dååth found their ideal new home at Metal Blade, signing to the label and wasting no time creating new music, cover songs (Death's "The Philosopher" and Morbid Angel's "Where the Slime Live") and reissuing previous albums. The first new song from the revitalized Dååth, "No Rest No End" (released ahead of the album in February 2023), features guest solos by Spiro Dussias and now-Dååth member Trujillo, who impressed Levi so much while guesting on the track that he was invited to join the band.

Dååth lineup:

Eyal Levi - guitar

Sean Z - vocals

Krimh - drums

Jesse Zuretti - orchestration, synth, guitar

Rafael Trujillo - lead guitar

Davis Marvuglio - bass

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)