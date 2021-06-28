DAGOBA Signs Worldwide Contract With Napalm Records; New Single Available In July

French modern metallers, Dagoba, are back and have signed a worldwide contract with premier Austrian rock and metal label Napalm Records to bring their career to the next level. The signing is crowned with the announcement of their new single “The Hunt”, out July 20.

The exciting new piece of art is stirring up the anticipation even more, as Dagoba are currently working on their new, eighth full-length album. More to be announced soon.

Singer Shawter on the signing: “We are thrilled to announce that we are now part of the Napalm Records family. We thank the label team for the warm welcome and are so excited to work with such a dedicated and professional record company! We spent the last year working on our 8th album, which is for sure the most amazing record we have written and produced so far. You better get prepared for something you have never heard from us before. Something new is coming! We thank our great fans for their trust and endless support and look forward to the cooperation with Napalm Records. Stronger together!”

After putting their stamp on the metal scene with their unique blend of metal and neckbreaking grooves, relentlessly touring and sharing the stage with legendary acts like Metallica, Machine Head, and In Flames, Dagoba’s new single “The Hunt'' features their most ambitious material yet. Punishing vocals, groove and modern metal infused guitars and hard-hitting production make this song feel like Dagoba are on top of their game, pushing their boundaries and incorporating electronic elements seamlessly into their groove metal formula.

“The Hunt” will be available in North America as a standalone digital single on July 20.

Lineup:

Shawter - vocals/machines

Ritch DM - guitar

Kawa - bass

Theo - drums