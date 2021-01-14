DAMN YOUR EYES Debut "Doom On You" Music Video

New York metal quintet, Damn Your Eyes, have revealed a video for “Doom On You”, the third of a trio of new tracks featuring the band’s new lineup and heavier approach.

“As songwriters we often turn to our songs to get closure on a personal issue, and sometimes, we take it a little too far with epic results,” guitarist Artie Alexander says. “‘Doom On You’ is one of those songs that took on a life of its own once we started to put it together. The story is based on deception and betrayal that leads to the ultimate retribution. The dismal and harrowing groove laden soundscape helps bring the tale together. The result of the two coming together is beautiful brutality and the dark energy within it.”

“Doom On You” hits radio tomorrow and will be available here.

Formed in 2015 by Artie Alexander and former drummer James Baldassano, Damn Your Eyes immediately hit the ground running. As respected musicians in their local scene with extensive recording experience, the band quickly recorded an EP, released it to local acclaim, and rapidly returned to the studio to record their upcoming international full-length debut, Kill The Outside in 2019. But as the band was building a following, it seemed to its members that there were some missing pieces to the Damn Your Eyes puzzle. Enter former guitarist Gabriel “Gabby” Abularach, drummer Darren Markoff, 24-year veteran of Long Island metal band Korotory, to complete the puzzle.

The band entered the studio with this bone-crushing new lineup in July to record several new tracks. The first, “Heavy Is The Head,” late September, with “Lock And Load” following in November.