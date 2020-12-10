DAMON JOHNSON Announces Holiday Hangout Livestream

"Holiday Acoustic Hangout! Join me for some Yuletide songs and shenanigans on December 26 at 4PM Central," begins the invite from Damon Johnson. "And yes I’ve worked up some Christmas songs. Yes I’m gonna play Brother Cane’s version of 'God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen'. As always with Veeps, you’ll have 48 hours to watch whenever you like."

Join Damon Johnson for a unique acoustic show filled with songs from Damon’s catalog, radio hits from his career and first time non-traditional holiday songs. This fan interactive experience includes Damon taking questions from the chat room live.

Single viewing tickets, group viewing tickets, as well as VIP tickets are available now at this location. The VIP ticket includes the exclusive, autographed CD of this performance - available ONLY with this offer - and a digital download, as well as group viewing ticket.