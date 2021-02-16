DAMON JOHNSON Says He Wouldn't Be Opposed To Recording A Blues Album - "Two Of My Biggest Longtime Heroes, Not Just As Guitar Players, But Also Great Singers Are GARY MOORE And STEVIE RAY VAUGHAN"

In a new interview with Mark Dean for Madness To Creation, internationally renowned guitar slinger, vocalist, songwriter, Damon Johnson, talks about the upcoming Damon Johnson & The Get Ready album Battle Lessons, artist struggles during the global pandemic, his musical legacy, and more.

Asked if he has ever given any thought to recording a Damon Johnson blues album, Johnson replies: "I absolutely have, Mark. I absolutely have. Two of my biggest longtime heroes, not just as guitar players, but also great singers are Gary Moore and Stevie Ray Vaughan. And man, I’ve got so much respect for blues music, proper blues and hard blues. I would not want to, even pretend to put my hat in that arena unless I could really deliver something special. I don’t know, man. That’s a great question. I certainly wouldn’t be opposed to trying it. I just feel like my musical DNA is so stamped by so much straight ahead rock and hard rock that... I mean, I love Rory Gallagher. I certainly love Hendricks and ZZ Top. And then all the old blues guys, man, even before The Rolling Stones, the Muddy Waters, and Lightnin’ Hopkins, and Albert Collins, and people like that. That’s what it would take me. I’d want to do a deep dive on all of that energy. And it would be fun to make a blues record."

Find the full interview here.

Damon Johnson & The Get Ready’s upcoming album, Battle Lessons, is due out February 19 via Double Dragon Records. Battle Lessons is anchored by the searing title track showcasing Johnson’s gutsy vocals and razor riffs over presto grooves by The Get Ready drummer Jarred Pope (Tom Keifer) and bassist Robbie Harrington (Steve Vai). The song immediately reacted at radio, reaching #13 on the Classic Rock Chart.

Work on the new album was made possible with the assistance of an Indiegogo pre-order helping to support the recording of Johnson and his new trio, The Get Ready. Recorded in Damon’s adopted hometown of Nashville, Battle Lessons was produced and mixed by multi-platinum producer/mixer, Nick Raskulinecz (Foo Fighters, Alice In Chains, Evanescence, Rush, Stone Sour and more).

Rock fans know Johnson’s name from his years of scorching stages as lead guitarist in the Alice Cooper band, and later with Thin Lizzy and the Lizzy-offshoot Black Star Riders in addition to fronting the potent ‘90s Southern rockers Brother Cane. Johnson’s songs have been recorded and sung by stars like Stevie Nicks (“Everyday” from her Trouble in Shangri-La) and Steven Tyler (singing on “Just Feel Better” for Carlos Santana’s All That I Am).

With Battle Lessons, Johnson returns to his original hard-rock sound, feeding that fire he first discovered as a teenager playing Van Halen and AC/DC covers while in garage bands. Featuring nine newly written songs, the tracks are just as much about clever lyrics and sticky melodies as eyelash-searing guitars. “These are as good of songs as I’ve been a part of creating, ever in my whole career,” Johnson says. And that’s saying something - as singer/guitarist, and frontman of Brother Cane, the Birmingham, Alabama rock band who notched a string of ’90s rock hits, including “Got No Shame”, “I Lie In The Bed I Make” and chart-topper “And Fools Shine On.”

In 2019, Johnson released Memoirs Of An Uprising, a solo project that is both fierce and diverse. The first single, “Shivering Shivering” became an instant Top 10 Rock track. Immediately following that album's release, Johnson spent the remainder of 2019 on a series of dates crossing North America, including several shows with The Winery Dogs (a supergroup of rockers featuring Richie Kotzen, Mike Portnoy and Billy Sheehan), a run of shows supporting Clutch, and the U.S. leg of the UFO tour.

Stream “Battle Lessons” now at this location.

"Battle Lessons" video:

(Photo - Stephen Jensen, F3 Studios)