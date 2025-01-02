DAMON SYSTEMA To Release Debut Album In March; "Harvest Of Tears" Lyric Video Posted

Step into the heart of human despair with Damon Systema's “Harvest Of Tears”, the first lyric video from their debut album, Ate.

Drawing from Aeschylus’ "The Persians", the song channels a lamentation born of hubris, weaving crushing riffs and haunting melodies into an epic confrontation with loss and retribution.

With its evocative lyrics and cinematic visuals, the lyric video plunges listeners into the emotional depths of Damon Systema’s mythological narrative, blending the timeless themes of the Greek cycle - Hybris, Ate, Nemesis, and Tisis - with modern metal ferocity.

“Harvest Of Tears” is just a taste of what’s to come when Ate is unleashed on March 21 via Theogonia Records. Pre-orders are available via the band's webshop, and at Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

"Moirae"

"Lady Discordia"

"Harvest Of Tears"

"Ate"

"Adrasteia"

"Poenas Dare"

"Harvest Of Tears" lyric video:

Damon Systema is:

Ruby Bouziotis – Vocals

Nick Vlachakis – Vocals

Akis Pastras – Guitars & Bass

The Goat – Drums