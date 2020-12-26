DAN BAUNE’S LOST SANCTUARY Sign With ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records

Lost Sanctuary is the debut solo endeavour of Monument guitarist Dan Baune. Together with trusted friend and power-house drummer Sebastian Weiss, Dan greatly expands upon his NWOBHM roots and has written an album that is both extremely heavy and intensely melodic, showcasing his love for thrash, speed and power metal alike.

Dan covers guitar and bass duties on the entire album, as well as lead vocals on many songs. The concoction is completed by a number of acclaimed guest vocalists, including: Doogie White (Rainbow, Yngwie Malmsteen, Michael Schenker), Herbie Langhans (Firewind, Avantasia), Rasmus Andersen (Diamond Head), Matt Mitchell (Furyon), Jennifer Diehl (Fire Red Empress) and Aliki Katriou (Eight Lives Down), as well as two guest soloists, Bob Katsionis (ex-Firewind, Outloud) on keys and Chris Webb (Solsikk, Biomechanical) on guitar.

ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records has announced the signing of a multi-album deal with Dan Baune’s Lost Sanctuary and welcome the band to the roster. More info on the band’s debut full-length album release date and details coming soon.