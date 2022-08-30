DANI FILTH Issues Update On CRADLE OF FILTH's Collaboration With ED SHEERAN - "He's Not At Our Beck And Call... But He Is Going To Finish It"; Video

In the new video below from Knotfest, Sophie K talks to Cradle Of Filth leader, Dani Filth, at the first ever Knotfest Finland. They chat about Filth's upcoming collaborative song with pop singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran, the band's recent and upcoming touring, their natural longevity, the impact of the pandemic on their most recent full length Existence Is Futile, and their soon-to-be-released live album. Watch below.

In regards to the upcoming collaboration with Sheeran, Filth reveals "Believe it or not, we've still to finish our song with Ed Sheeran. He's done some of it, but then he had a baby, obviously he's very sidetracked with that, and doing whatever Ed does, which is playing massive shows around the globe. So, you know, he's not at our beck and call. But, he is going to finish it, he assures me. Actually, I spoke to him quite recently... yeah, so that's happening."

Austrian rock and metal empire, Napalm Records, recently announced their exciting new partnership with Cradle Of Filth, who have signed a worldwide contract with the label. Napalm is honoured to deliver the band’s haunting hallmark to the masses as their musical panorama reaches into the future.

Dani Filth said: “It is with great expectation and excitement that we announce our move to Napalm Records, having seen and heard a great deal of complimentary things about the label, which in turn leads us to believe that this will be the perfect nesting ground for Cradle Of Filth in 2022 and beyond. We’d like to thank all our fans for their continued support and trust in us doing the right thing for the band and its music. All hail the eternal ‘Filth!”

Thomas Caser, CEO, Napalm Records added: “We are thrilled to welcome the most influential and iconic extreme metal band to our ever-growing Napalm Records family. Being a fan of the band since their very first album, it is with great honor and excitement that we’re able to work with them from now on! We are ready to conquer the metal world with Cradle Of Filth!”

Cradle Of Filth live dates are listed below:

September

16 - France - Mennecy Metal Fest

23 - Monterrey, Mexico - Mexico Metal Fest VI

Dark Horses and Forces European Tour with Alcest:

October

1 - Paris, France - Elysée Montmartre

3 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal

4 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

5 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar

7 - Zwolle, Netherlands - Hedo

8 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

9 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

10 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik

12 - Brno, Czech Republic - Fleda

13 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City

14 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

15 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457

17 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk

19 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini

21 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzamataz 1

22 - Madrid, Spain - BUT Club

23 - Pamplona, Spain - Totem

25 - Rennes, France - L'etage

27 - Bristol, UK - Marble Factory

28 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

29 - London, UK - Indigo - “The Monstrous Sabbat” Event

(Dani Filth photo - James Sharrock)