DANI FILTH Issues Update On CRADLE OF FILTH's Collaboration With ED SHEERAN - "He's Not At Our Beck And Call... But He Is Going To Finish It"; Video
August 30, 2022, 16 minutes ago
In the new video below from Knotfest, Sophie K talks to Cradle Of Filth leader, Dani Filth, at the first ever Knotfest Finland. They chat about Filth's upcoming collaborative song with pop singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran, the band's recent and upcoming touring, their natural longevity, the impact of the pandemic on their most recent full length Existence Is Futile, and their soon-to-be-released live album. Watch below.
In regards to the upcoming collaboration with Sheeran, Filth reveals "Believe it or not, we've still to finish our song with Ed Sheeran. He's done some of it, but then he had a baby, obviously he's very sidetracked with that, and doing whatever Ed does, which is playing massive shows around the globe. So, you know, he's not at our beck and call. But, he is going to finish it, he assures me. Actually, I spoke to him quite recently... yeah, so that's happening."
Austrian rock and metal empire, Napalm Records, recently announced their exciting new partnership with Cradle Of Filth, who have signed a worldwide contract with the label. Napalm is honoured to deliver the band’s haunting hallmark to the masses as their musical panorama reaches into the future.
Dani Filth said: “It is with great expectation and excitement that we announce our move to Napalm Records, having seen and heard a great deal of complimentary things about the label, which in turn leads us to believe that this will be the perfect nesting ground for Cradle Of Filth in 2022 and beyond. We’d like to thank all our fans for their continued support and trust in us doing the right thing for the band and its music. All hail the eternal ‘Filth!”
Thomas Caser, CEO, Napalm Records added: “We are thrilled to welcome the most influential and iconic extreme metal band to our ever-growing Napalm Records family. Being a fan of the band since their very first album, it is with great honor and excitement that we’re able to work with them from now on! We are ready to conquer the metal world with Cradle Of Filth!”
Cradle Of Filth live dates are listed below:
September
16 - France - Mennecy Metal Fest
23 - Monterrey, Mexico - Mexico Metal Fest VI
Dark Horses and Forces European Tour with Alcest:
October
1 - Paris, France - Elysée Montmartre
3 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal
4 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
5 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar
7 - Zwolle, Netherlands - Hedo
8 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix
9 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater
10 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik
12 - Brno, Czech Republic - Fleda
13 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City
14 - Milan, Italy - Live Club
15 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457
17 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk
19 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini
21 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzamataz 1
22 - Madrid, Spain - BUT Club
23 - Pamplona, Spain - Totem
25 - Rennes, France - L'etage
27 - Bristol, UK - Marble Factory
28 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City
29 - London, UK - Indigo - “The Monstrous Sabbat” Event
(Dani Filth photo - James Sharrock)