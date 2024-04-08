Danish Death Metallers ILLDISPOSED Announce September 2024 European Tour; New Album To Be Released This Summer

The Danish death-metal veterans, Illdisposed, are embarking on a European tour in September 2024, following the release of their 16th studio-album, In Chambers Of Sonic Disgust, which will be released through Massacre Records in the summer of 2024.



The band has gone through a serious amount of hardship, with, amongst others, changes in the line-up, due to disease within the ranks and they have spent the last couple of years, fine-tuning their approach and recording an album that will be sure to please all older fans, but also drag in an even larger, new, crowd with their soaring approach to the genre.



Guitarist Jakob Batten comments:



"It has been five years since Illdisposed released our last album, Reveal Your Soul For The Dead. This summer, we will be ready with our 16th studio album, In Chambers Of Sonic Disgust. It is the most ambitious and creative Illdisposed album to date, revealing a band that has been going through several crises the past five years. Beginning with the Covid-19 pandemic and all the impact it had on the music industry – leading up to illness of the worst possible character within the band. It is an honest album full of anger and frustration. Crisis and struggle transcribed to music. Come and listen to the new songs live, along with a bunch of classic Illdisposed hits, of course."



As special guests on the tour you will meet the rising, Danish black/death act Defacing God, who has recently been joined by Batten as their new lead guitarist.

Two more support acts will be added at a later stage. Tour dates are as follows:

September

12 - Train, Århus, Denmark

13 - tba

14 - tba

15 - Hellraiser - Leipzig, Germany

17 - Rock Café - Prague, Czech Republic

18 - Viper Club - Vienna, Ausria

19 - Backstage - Munich, Germany

20 - Café Central - Weinheim, Germany

21- tba

22 - DVG Club - Kortrijk, Belgium

24 - tba

25 - Podium Duycker - Hoofddorp, Netherlands

26 - tba

27 - Logo - Hamburg, Germany

28 - Tøjhuset, Denmark - Fredericia