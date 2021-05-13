DANKO JONES Shares Fan Participation Video For "I Want Out" Single

Toronto rockers Danko Jones have shared a new video along with the following message:

"Six weeks ago we asked our amazing fans to send us clips of their current situation back home or videos describing what they just could not wait to get back to doing, and as usual you all came through! As a thank you to the greatest fans in the world we have taken a bunch of these clips and merged it with our latest single, 'I Want Out'. Check it out below!

Out of the submitted clips we will also pick 10 winners to be invited to an exclusive virtual meet & greet with the band at a later date, keep an eye on your inboxes!"

Danko Jones recently released an official lyric video for their new single, "Flaunt It". Check it out below. "Flaunt It" is taken from their forthcoming album, Power Trio, which is due to be released on August 27. It was produced by Eric Ratz.

Danko: "I’m gonna be real here, it FUCKING RULES. I’m very proud we made this album and HOW we made this album."

Tracklist:

"I Want Out"

"Good Lookin'"

"Saturday"

"Ship Of Lies"

"Raise Some Hell"

"Blue Jean Denim Jumpsuit"

"Get To You"

"Dangerous Kiss"

"Let’s Rock Together"

"Flaunt It"

"Start The Show" (feat. Phil Campbell)

"Flaunt It" lyric video:

"I Want Out":