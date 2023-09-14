DANKO JONES Shares New Electric Sounds Infomercial Parody - "The More Records You Buy, The More Of A Music Expert You Will Appear To Be"

Toronto rockers, Danko Jones, will release their new album, Electric Sounds, on September 15. They have shared a new music industry infomercial parody in support of the record. Check it out below.

Danko Jones recently released the new single, "Get High?", along with a music video. Stream the single here, and watch the clip below.

After topping international radio charts with “Guess Who’s Back”, their current infectious single “Good Time” crash landed into the radio charts just as quickly. Now, the band has shared a hilarious music video for new single "Get High?", featuring Damian Abraham of Fucked Up.

"With the legalization of marijuana, it was inevitable a song like 'Get High?' would be birthed," comments charismatic frontman Danko about the band's new single. "I just didn’t know it would be our band that penned the anthem for potheads everywhere. Damian Abraham of Fucked Up even joins us to answer my question - Do You Wanna Get High? His answer is 'yes'."

With Electric Sounds, Toronto’s archbishops of amplification prove that even a global pandemic couldn’t stop Danko Jones.

“Not working for two years really felt like touring rock bands were being put out to pasture,” recalls Danko. “But I guess that only made us try harder. We were still able to record and release an album during the pandemic (Power Trio, 2021). We toured as soon as we were allowed. Now that Electric Sounds is getting released, it doesn’t feel like we missed a beat. During the pandemic, we moved away from each other. JC lives in Finland and Rich lives in Prince Edward Island. So the writing for this band has changed. We used to bash out ideas in our rehearsal place, day after day, but it’s more about sending files back and forth now. However, last summer, while on tour, we did manage to jam out ideas in a rehearsal room in Berlin for a few days. Out of those jams came the nubs for five songs...”

Five songs have since been expanded to eleven new Danko Jones songs, and Electric Sounds promises to have the instant sound and feel of a classic. With no need to reinvent the wheel, the group have further honed and refined their craft - always at full volume - although Electric Sounds is a deceptively diverse affair. No band has ever sounded more ready to hit the road than the pumped-up threesome showcased on the hell-for-leather ragers featured on their forthcoming album.

Electric Sounds was produced by Eric Ratz, and features guest spots from Tyler Stewart (Barenaked Ladies), Damian Abraham (Fucked Up) and guitarist Daniel Dekay (from Canadian thrash legends Exciter).

Pre-order the album here.

Electric Sounds tracklisting:

"Guess Who's Back"

"Good Time"

"Electric Sounds"

"Get High?"

"Stiff Competition"

"She's My Baby"

"Eye For An Eye"

"I Like It"

"Let's Make Out"

"What Goes Around"

"Shake Your City"

"Guess Who's Back" lyric video:

"Good Time" video

"Good Time" lyric video:

Danko Jones is:

Danko Jones - Vocals/Guitar

John Calabrese - Bass

Rich Knox - Drums