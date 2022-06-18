DANKO JONES Sheds Light On Surprise Vinyl Re-Issue Of Self-Titled Debut EP (Video)
Toronto's Danko Jones checked in with the following update on May 27th:
"Our first s/t EP is now available on vinyl. We originally released it on CD only back in 1998 on Sonic Unyon Records. Twenty-four years later it’s been re-released by Sonic Unyon records again. Order here."
Now, frontman Danko Jones has shed some light on the reason for the re-issue in a new Instagram video. Check it out below.
Sonic Unyon Records presents the 25th anniversary vinyl reissue of Danko Jones' self-titled debut five-song EP. Remastered by Harry Hess (Harem Scarem) and pressed on a limited-edition run of silver vinyl with inner sleeve notes from Danko Jones, the release features the classic and unforgettable lead single, "Sugar Chocolate".
Tracklist:
Side A
"Sugar Chocolate"
"Never Again"
Side B
"Big Bed"
"Hit Song"
"Fucked Up"