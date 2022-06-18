DANKO JONES Sheds Light On Surprise Vinyl Re-Issue Of Self-Titled Debut EP (Video)

June 18, 2022, 29 minutes ago

news danko jones hard rock

Toronto's Danko Jones checked in with the following update on May 27th:

"Our first s/t EP is now available on vinyl. We originally released it on CD only back in 1998 on Sonic Unyon Records. Twenty-four years later it’s been re-released by Sonic Unyon records again. Order here."

Now, frontman Danko Jones has shed some light on the reason for the re-issue in a new Instagram video. Check it out below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Danko Jones (@danko_jones)

Sonic Unyon Records presents the 25th anniversary vinyl reissue of Danko Jones' self-titled debut five-song EP. Remastered by Harry Hess (Harem Scarem) and pressed on a limited-edition run of silver vinyl with inner sleeve notes from Danko Jones, the release features the classic and unforgettable lead single, "Sugar Chocolate".

Tracklist:

Side A 
"Sugar Chocolate"
"Never Again"

Side B
"Big Bed" 
"Hit Song" 
"Fucked Up"



