DANKO JONES Sheds Light On Surprise Vinyl Re-Issue Of Self-Titled Debut EP (Video)

Toronto's Danko Jones checked in with the following update on May 27th:

"Our first s/t EP is now available on vinyl. We originally released it on CD only back in 1998 on Sonic Unyon Records. Twenty-four years later it’s been re-released by Sonic Unyon records again. Order here."

Now, frontman Danko Jones has shed some light on the reason for the re-issue in a new Instagram video. Check it out below.

Sonic Unyon Records presents the 25th anniversary vinyl reissue of Danko Jones' self-titled debut five-song EP. Remastered by Harry Hess (Harem Scarem) and pressed on a limited-edition run of silver vinyl with inner sleeve notes from Danko Jones, the release features the classic and unforgettable lead single, "Sugar Chocolate".

Tracklist:

Side A

"Sugar Chocolate"

"Never Again"

Side B

"Big Bed"

"Hit Song"

"Fucked Up"