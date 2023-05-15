DANKO JONES To Guest At DEF CON SOUND SYSTEM / MONSTER VOODOO MACHINE Frontman ADAM SEWELL's Book Launch In Toronto This Wednesday

Def Con Sound System / Monster Voodoo Machine frontman Adam Sewell has checked in with the following update on the upcoming launch for his new book, Howl Like a Wounded Animal: Music Stories Vol. :

"Just announced: special guests Danko Jones and Nobu Adilman (Choir! Choir! Choir!) have been added to the Toronto book launch!

Very happy to announce that the wonderful Liisa Ladouceur has just been added as Q+A master and moderator!

More guests to be announced shortly!"

Sewell recently issued the following message regarding the book:

"Aaaand... it just got real!

Howl Like a Wounded Animal: Music Stories Vol. 1 Book Launch

Wednesday May 17 - 9 PM - All Ages!

At: Town Barber - 1114 Dundas St. W. (at Ossington Ave.)

Thought that this might be a fun way to get 5 or 10 friends together in Toronto for an hour of laughs, refreshments, and a few self deprecating tales from my clumsy life in and around the music world.

Please feel free to come out and join us! Adding a few special guests to the event, plus throwing myself into the hot seat for a Q+A about the book. Thank you(!) to Chris and the entire Town Barber team for hosting this crazy event!"

The book contains:

3 intros

27 chapters - covering a handful of Sewell's "adventures" in the music world.

And one tear-jerker of an epilogue.

Sewell: "It’s not an autobiography. And it’s not another pointless 'check out how many drugs and fucked up things we did' behind-the-music approved glossy confessional. And it’s also not some tell-all industry-heavy name-dropping expose. This book is (hopefully) something else. Twenty-seven unique stories from the first five decades of my life wandering aimlessly in the world of music. Thank you all for your support!"

Pre-order Howl Like A Wounded Animal: Music Stories Vol. 1. here.