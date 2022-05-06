DANZIG – “I Don’t Think I’m Going To Tour Anymore”

Speaking to Revolver, Glenn Danzig said he might not do full tours anymore.

When asked about his current tour, he said: “It's not really much of a tour. It's 10 shows. I don't think I'm going to tour anymore. I'm just going to fly out to a show here or there. I'll maybe be down to do some one-offs. But I just don't see myself getting on a tour bus anymore.”

On the topic of new Danzig music, he stated: “I write songs here and there. Lately, I seem to be writing more soundtrack stuff. I don't know that I'm ever going to do another album again. I might do an EP or I might just record some songs and put them out for free on the internet. We'll see. It could be that right now I'm just not interested, and then a month from now I'll be in the studio. It depends. I've got to be excited about working in order to go do it. And right now I'm not that excited.”

Danzig is performing a string of live dates in The United States this month.

In the ONLY Southern California date at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA, they will be peforming the whole Danzig II - Lucifuge album live. Joining Danzig on all US Dates will be Cradle Of Filth and Crobot. Confirmed dates are as listed:

May

5 - Reno, Nevada - Grand Sierra Resort - Grand Theatre

7 - Ontario, California - Toyota Arena - Lucifuge Live in its Entirety

8 - Mesa, Arizona - Mesa Amphitheatre

10 - Denver, Colorado - The Mission Ballroom

11 - Kansas City, Missouri - Uptown Theater

14 - Cincinnatti, Ohio - Andrew J Brady Icon Music Center

15 - Atlanta, Georgia - The Eastern

17 - New Orleans, Louisiana - The Fillmore at Harrah's

18 - Houston, Texas - 713 Music Hall

19 - Austin, Texas - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater