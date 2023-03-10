DARK ANGEL Guitarist JIM DURKIN Dead At 58

Dark Angel guitarist, Jim Durkin, has passed away at the age of 58. Jim's wife, Annie, shared the sad news today (Friday, March 10) via his Facebook page. Her message follows:

"With a broken and heavy heart, I want to share that the love of my life, my best friend and husband, Jimmy, passed away Wednesday morning. He was not alone as I was with him along with a few close friends until the end.

He will be truly missed and no one can ever replace the love I have for him. May he rest in peace.

Ever Thine

Ever Mine

Ever Ours……. My Immortal Beloved.

I will see you again." ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Everyone here at BraveWords offer our sincere condolences to Annie, as well as Jim's friends and fans. RIP.

