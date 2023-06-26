DARK BELOW Release "Make Believe" Single And Music Video

Columbia, MO based heavy rockers, Dark Below, have delivered their powerful new single, “Make Believe”. What began as a humble trio making music for their friends in the Midwest has grown into a promising force on the national scene.

The song features a massive, wall of sound vibe - thanks to award-winning producer Malcolm Springer (Matchbox 20, Collective Soul, Fear Factory, Josey Scott). The song was recorded at East Iris Studios in Nashville, TN. The band is influenced by Chevelle, Breaking Benjamin, and 10 Years - and that heavy alternative sound shines through on this new release.

Dark Below’s Josh Campbell says “Make Believe’ is a song about the power of imagination. I grew up without any siblings and spent a lot of time on my own – so I think it was inevitable for me to become a really imaginative person. What I learned is that your imagination has the ability to bring you out of really dark places… But it also has the ability to put you back there, if you aren’t careful.”

The video for “Make Believe” was filmed by Tyler Gramke of Tygr Creative at Rose Music Hall in the band’s home town of Columbia, MO. Campbell explains “We’ve played a lot of shows at Rose over the last couple of years. We ended up doing two different shoots – one was just us playing along to the song and recording the video and the other was actual footage of us playing the song live a couple of weeks later. We love the energy we get from our hometown fans, and we feed it back to them."

Stream the song here, watch the video below:

(Photo - Christine Nickle)