DARK CHAPEL Feat. BLACK LABEL SOCIETY Guitarist DARIO LORINA Release "Hollow Smile" Single And Music Video

Dark Chapel, led by guitarist/singer/producer/longtime member of Black Label Society (2014 to present) Dario Lorina, have released the second single, “Hollow Smile”, from their debut album.

A video for the track, directed by Justin H. Reich (Black Label Society, Ace Frehley, Rex Brown), can be viewed below.

On “Hollow Smile,” a thrash-y palm-muted chug seethes beneath his airy intonation on the verses. It climaxes on a chant-able chorus accelerated by a driving rhythm. “I read a quote recently that portrays the meaning behind this song well: ‘A man’s own mind is the greatest battle he will face,’” as Dario Lorina explains.

Led by Lorina and also featuring Mike Gunn (Bass), and Luis Silva (Drums), the band’s airtight guitar-craft and sludgy grooves with magnetic melodies, bluesy phrasing, and grunge mystique are spotlighted on their debut album, Spirit In The Glass, which is due out February 28 on MNRK Heavy. Pre-orders are available here.



The album’s first single, “Glass Heart,” was released last September on all digital outlets, and a video for the song can be found below.

Striking an elusive balance between dark and heavy, ethereal and passionate, Spirit In The Glass is as Lorina describes, “This is a culmination of all artistic influence, whether musical or otherwise.”

Dario Lorina began his professional career in 2006 when he was 16 as the touring guitarist with the late Jani Lane (ex-Warrant). At 19, he joined veteran metal act Lizzy Borden whom he toured with for four years. He released two instrumental records with Mike Varney on Shrapnel Records in 2013 and 2017 titled, Dario Lorina and Death Grip Tribulations. On January 1, 2014 he joined Black Label Society and has since been touring worldwide alongside Zakk Wylde, performing on guitar, piano and backing vocals ever since. Lorina dueled solos with Wylde on Black Label Society's 2022 album Doom Crew Inc., and he joined Zakk Wylde on the January 2022 cover of Guitar World magazine.

“The guitar never really left my hands,” he laughs. Years of woodshedding followed. At 16 years old, he answered the call to audition for Jani Lane and found himself on the road with the ex-Warrant frontman shortly thereafter.

Spirit In The Glass tracklisting:

"Afterglow"

"Hollow Smile"

"We Are Remade"

"Corpse Flower"

"Glass Heart"

"Dead Weight"

"Dark Waters"

"All That Remains"

"Gravestoned Humanity"

"Bullet in Our Chamber"

"Glass Heart" video:

(Photo - Shane O’Neal)