DARK EMBRACE Debut "We, The Witches" Music Video

Massacre Records will release the new Dark Embrace album, Land Of Witches, on November 29. A music video for the new single, "We, The Witches", can be found below.

Regarding the new album, a message state: "Land Of Witches was invoked using the powerful magick of the black arts evoked by the disturbed minds of Oscar Rilo, Mou Trashno, Markos Villar and Julio G. Valladares. Among the dark arts used in the album are demon invokations by different kind of chants, high noises by creepy distortions, low frequencies by dead heartbeats and pagan rhythms from hellish beating skins."

Pre-order the album, produced by Chris Clancy (Machine Head, Kataklysm, Evile), here.

Tracklisting:

"We, The Witches"

"Orcavella"

"The Dark Land"

"My Darkest End"

"A Blaze In The Sky"

"Never Betray You"

"A Place To Hide"

"Witch Tower"

"In The Snow"

"We, The Witches" video:

Album lineup:

Oscar Rilo – vocals

Mou Trashno – guitar

Markos Villar – guitar

Julio G. Valladares – drums