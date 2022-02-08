DARK FUNERAL Premier Music Video For New Single "Nightfall"

Swedish black metal pioneers, Dark Funeral, present the second single and video, “Nightfall”, taken off their upcoming full-length album, We Are The Apocalypse, which will be released on March 18 via Century Media Records.

While the first single, "Let The Devil In", was an introvert journey, contemplating the darkness within, "Nightfall" is the diametral opposite. "Nightfall" is a display of blistering fury, invoking the seven witches, Lamashtu, to bring forth the eternal night.

The duties for filming, directing and editing the video were once again taken over by Grupa13. Watch the clip below.

Lord Ahriman about their brand-new track: “With ‘Nightfall’, we continue to push the boundaries and go faster than anything we have ever done before. I wanted to create the feeling of levitating above the soundscape and into my own dark and twisted world. At this speed, it was also a challenge to find a good balance and dynamic where melodies and atmosphere did not disappear in a noise, but I think we really nailed it! Nightfall gives epic a whole new meaning. Enjoy!”

Heljarmadr continues, “Sometimes I am quite glad that I am not a drummer. I think Jalomaah outdid himself here and it was like standing in a wind tunnel when we recorded it in the studio. But through all the high tempo hammering shines great detail and I think this song has a lot of dynamics. I'm eagerly looking forward to seeing the crowd chant "Nightfall" the day we bring it to the stage.”

The pre-order for We Are The Apocalypse is underway. Dark Funeral also offer an exclusive Ltd. "Let The Devil In" t-shirt.

The album will be available as Ltd. Deluxe clear-black marbled LP & CD Box Set incl. poster, LP, Ltd. CD Digipak and Digital Album. The regular vinyl version will be available in the following colours:

- Black LP – unlimited

- Silver LP – limited to 400 copies worldwide, only available through Swedish outlets & EMP

- Red LP – limited to 1000 copies worldwide

- Ultra-clear-blue-white-black splattered LP – limited to 500 copies worldwide, only available through official band shop

We Are The Apocalypse tracklisting:

"Nightfall"

"Let The Devil In"

"When Our Vengeance Is Done"

"Nosferatu"

"When I’m Gone"

"Beyond The Grave"

"A Beast To Praise"

"Leviathan"

"We Are The Apocalypse"

"Let The Devil In" video:

Dark Funeral will play a very special album release show on March 19 at Fållan in Stockholm, Sweden, supported by special guest Samael and support act Eleine. The show will also be streamed online. Order your tickets here.

To stay updated, follow this link, where a steady stream of information about the release show will be provided.

Lineup:

Lord Ahriman - Guitars

Heljarmadr - Vocals

Chaq Mol - Guitars

Jalomaah - Drums

Adra Melek – Bass