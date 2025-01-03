DARK FUNERAL Vocalist HELJARMADR Releases New EP; "All Days Are Black" Single Streaming

Heljarmadr, the vocalist for Dark Funeral, has checked in with an update on his new EP, which was released on January 1st.

"Thank you all for the great appreciation you have given to A Poison To The Firmament! We will continue to defile the heavens after the strike of midnight, when the second song (which concludes this EP) is unleashed on all platforms, surely one of the first black metal releases of 2025.

There will be a physical CD-single in a great looking, luxurious digipack, but it's been delayed by the printing company. I'll open for orders when we have them in hand and can approve the quality.

We would like to unveil the cover artwork with this post, sending praise to my good friend Roberto Toderico Art for so amazingly materializing our vision through his brush and canvas.

We'll see you in 2025. So much more to come!"

"A Poison To The Firmament"

"All Days Are Black"

Line up:

Andreas ”Heljarmadr” Vingbäck – guitars, vocals and keyboards

Adra-Melek – bass

Dennis Ekdahl – drums

Official Sarah Jezebel Deva – vocals

Kakophonix - cello

Bruno Sa – saxophone and keyboards

Photo by Void Revelations