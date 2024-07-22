DARK HEART Release Out Of The Shadows Album; "Night Won't Let Me Go" Lyric Video Streaming

Dark Heart have released their new album, Out Of The Shadows, via Battlegod Productions. Available on Digipack CD and Digital, you can order the album via the following links:

Code 7 Music

Amazon

Battlegod Productions

Dark Heart were formed during the early eighties, releasing the debut album Shadows Of The Night on the Roadrunner label in 1984. After a number of successful live shows, the fast approaching end of NWOBHM era meant the band decided to go their separate ways, never quite fulfilling their potential or producing a follow up second album. Over the years the band has developed a cult following, gaining many new fans to their music. Founding member of the band Alan Clark went on to form Change of Heart moving from guitar to vocals and as the main song writer, the band have very much established themselves as one of the best British AOR/rock bands, with four albums released to date... Fast forward to 2024 and Dark Heart are BACK!

Speaking about the new release, Alan Clark from Dark Heart said, "Dark Heart are absolutely delighted to see the release of out album Out Of The Shadows through Battlegod Productions. We hope you will love the songs as much as we do!"

Dark Heart are delighted to announce joining the fold are; Geordie Clark (Drums) from the northeast UK. Geordie is a superb addition and we are delighted to have him on board. Along with Geordie we would also like to introduce on bass Daniel Millward, Daniel like Geordie has a wealth of experience and ability with many years in the music business. These are exciting times for the band and its continued development and we look forward both of them becoming an integral part of Dark Heart and new era!

The album was produced and mixed by the talented Mr Pete Newdeck, (Edens Curse, Grim Reaper, Paul Dianno’s Killers, Midnite City and Vega) Pete also appears on drums and additional Bv’s as part of the top class Rhythm section, including the superb Josh ‘Tabbie’ Williams (Midnite City) on Bass, with executive production by Dark Heart/Pete Newdeck.

After a number of years being asked to make a new album, Alan is finally writing a new album. The style, although still routed in classic metal/hard rock has very much moved away from NWOBHM, to not only bring the sound up to date, but also reflect the maturity in their song writing craft. Alan as the only original member of the band, has been working with Nick Catterick (guitar) for a number of years on various projects, the pair have developed an intuitive and special understanding when writing, and working together, so it was a natural and easy choice to bring Nick on board. Nick who started playing guitar in his early teens has always been inspired by fiery and inventive players, drawing influences from the great players such as Moore, Sykes, Campbell, Norum with a touch of Lynch/Rhoads, and is set to be recognized for not only his playing ability, but also for one of the best guitar tones in the business.

Tracklisting:

"Darkest Eyes"

"Cast To Stone"

"Edge Of Dreams"

"Degrees Of Separation"

"Wings Of The Night"

"House Of Usurer"

"Break The Chains"

"Time To Fly"

"K.O.T.D."

"Night Won't Let Me Go"

"Night Won't Let Me Go" lyric video:

- All songs Written By Alan Clark/ Nick Catterick

Lineup:

Alan Clark: Vocals

Nick Catterick: Guitars

Josh ‘Tabbie’ Williams: Bass

Pete Newdeck: Drums

New lineup:

Alan Clark: Vocals

Nick Catterick: Guitars

Josh ‘Tabbie’ Williams: Bass

Geordie Clark: Drums