Dark Power Metal Band SILVER TALON Unveil Cover Art For Decadence And Decay

Portland’s Silver Talon has revealed the cover art for their forthcoming full-length debut, Decadence And Decay. The album cover was conceived and illustrated by noted fantasy artist Gerald Brom, whose work was ubiquitous in the worlds of role-playing games, comic books and video games, including Magic: The Gathering and World Of Warcraft. His distinctive visual style complements the epic aura generated by the band's three guitar-fueled heavy metal power.

Tentatively scheduled for a May release, Decadence And Decay – the follow-up to the band’s 2018 debut EP, Becoming A Demon – builds upon the thrilling combination of heavy metal hooks and guitar-driven virtuosity displayed by the band on their earlier effort. Highlights include “Resistance 2029” – which features a guest appearance by guitarist Andy La Rocque (King Diamond) – and the blistering leadoff track, “Deceiver, I Am”. A limited-edition “Deceiver, I Am” 7-inch vinyl pressing, backed with an exclusive B-side cover of Savatage's “Power Of The Night” is available now for purchase at this location.

“It’s an awesome feeling to get the blessing of not one, but two of our favorite artists for this album,” explains guitarist Bryce VanHoosen. “Brom’s cover art for Doom II and Diablo II/III practically shaped our adolescence, and his piece ‘Witchthorn’ provided the atmospheric inspiration for Decadence And Decay. We’re eternally grateful for his permission to use it as our album cover. And Andy La Rocque - what a legend! The creepy and melodic vibe he’s been able to capture with King Diamond has been a constant source of inspiration. We’re beyond excited for you to hear what he was able to add to the track ‘Resistance 2029.’”

More information about Decadence And Decay will be revealed in the weeks to come.



