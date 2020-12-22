DARK SARAH Performs “Aquarium” Live; Video

In the video below, Dark Sarah performs “Aquarium” live at On The Rocks Helsinki from August 7. “Aquarium” is taken from Dark Sarah’s 2016 album, The Puzzle.

Dark Sarah's new epos, Grim, is available via Napalm Records. Order here.

Dark Sarah start an astonishing new fairytale-like storyline with their fourth studio album, Grim. The beguiling new dimension, coalescing between crystal-clear vocals and propulsive hardness, draws you into the tempestuous maelstrom of their horror fantasy theme. Introducing the new protagonist, Luna, the band invites you to their mythical world of orbs, ravens, rabbit-headed people and Mörk, that’ll wrap you up in a surreal dreamscape.

The overwhelming intensity of Dark Sarah’s masterfully told cinematic metal saga sends shivers down your spine and takes possession of heart and soul, while leaving you with pure emotions. Grim flourishes with its full magnitude, unfolding its potential with every very second.

Singer Heidi Parviainen on Grim: “Our new album called Grim is a concept album like its predecessors, but Grim will start a new story line with a modern horror fantasy theme. Musically, Grim introduces a more modern sound and a taste of what's to come in the future - with a “Dark Sarah twist", of course. We're very happy about this album and it has been really fun to make. Also creating the new visual brand and the Grim world has been an adventure already!”

Dark Sarah is:

Heidi Parviainen - vocals

Sami-Petri Salonen - guitar

Erkka Korhonen - guitar

Rude Rothstén - bass

Thomas Tunkkari - drums