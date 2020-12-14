DARK TIMES COLLABORATION Feat. Members Of ENTOMBED A.D., UNEARTH, And More Release "Turning Point" Music Video

Dark Times Collaboration is a new, original music project, founded by guitarist Guilherme Miranda (Entombed A.D., KroW) and guitarist/producer Brian “Mitts” Daniels (ex-Madball, Skarhead, Rag Men). It includes bassist Chris O’Toole (Unearth, Turbid North), drummer Jono Garrett (Turbid North, Mos Generator), featured vocalist Ori Frank (Eternal Struggle), and an appearance by Brazilian hip hop artist Phantom DK.

Working entirely remotely during the 2020 pandemic, the group has written and recorded an original song, entitled “Turning Point”, that was mixed by Kristian Kohlmannslehner at Kohlekeller Studios in Seeheim, Germany.

About the inspiration for the project, Guilherme Miranda states: "Well for me, the idea of the project was to use it as a way to connect with people and make music. I always wanted to do something like this, with Mitts in mind. This year has been extremely challenging, psychologically speaking, and I thought it was an opportunity to put something out, to connect with people from all over the world. To give a voice and a place to speak for people like Phantom and Ori, who live in 2 completely different parts of the world, with totally different backgrounds. I wanted to find a way to unite styles and cultures to show that with music we can be unified."

About the song lyrics for "Turning Point", Brian “Mitts” Daniels reveals: "We tried to touch on the events of the summer of 2020, specifically the movements in protest of ignorance, intolerance, racism, police militarization, oppression. We tried to avoid labels like "left wing" vs. "right wing" and things like that. The song isn't a political message. We hope 2020 will be a "turning point" where the world moves towards a more tolerant, inclusive, diverse direction for all people, regardless of race, religion or social status."