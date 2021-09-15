DARK TRANQUILLITY And ENSIFERUM Join Forces For European Tour In Spring 2022

Live music to return to venues across Europe in spring 2022 with a bang! After such a long time without “real” concerts, Sweden’s Dark Tranquillity and Finland’s Ensiferum are teaming up for a long-awaited tour with new music to be presented live to fans across Europe.

The tour kicks off April 1 in Sweden’s capital Stockholm and continues through 23 countries across Europe, ending back in Goteborg on May 27 after 53 shows. The special guests for each show will be announced shortly, so keep an eye out for these over the next few months.

Dark Tranquillity frontman Mikael Stanne about the tour: "Let's break the spell of silence and fear together this winter! We couldn't be more excited to go back on the European roads again, and to finally play in front of people, to hang out and to vent all this frustration that's been building inside for far too long. It's going to be incredible to join forces with our Finnish brothers Ensiferum for this as well. Having toured together before and crossed paths many times we look forward to screaming the night away throughout Europe this spring. Can't wait to see you all! Cheers!“

Sami Hinkka, Ensiferum, says: "After such a long time of darkness & uncertainty in the live music scene, we are very happy to finally reveal a light at the end of the tunnel! We’ll be joining forces with the legendary Dark Tranquillity for a massive co-headlining tour around Europe. It’s no secret that back in the day, Dark Tranquillity was one of the bands that inspired Markus Toivonen to start Ensiferum and now we are hitting the road with our heroes. How awesome is that?! We are sure that everyone is craving some energetic and ass-kicking live music experiences (we sure are!) and with this line-up, this tour is not to be missed. Get your ticket in advance & help support the return of live music! We can’t wait to see you in the front row!”

Tour dates:

April

1 - Stockholm, Sweden - Slaktkyrka

2 - Oslo, Norway - John Dee

3 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

5 - London, England - Heaven

6 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy

7 - Manchester, England - Club Academy

8 - Birmingham, England - Asylum

9 - Durbuy, Belgium - Durbuy Rock Festival

10 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

11 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

12 - Siegburg, Germany - Kubana

13 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

14 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

15 - Berlin, Germany - Orwo Haus

16 - Prague, Czech Republic - Meet Factory

17 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

18 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk

19 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse

20 - Wien, Austria - Simm City

22 - Lichtenfels, Germany - Ragnarög Festival

20 - Schapen, Germany - Mosh'N' May-Festival

24 - Paris, France - L'Elysee Monmatre

25 - Audincourt, France - Le Moloco

26 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA / Longhorn

27 - Grenoble, France - La Belle Electrique

28 - Istres, France - L'Usine

29 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra

30 - Sevilla, Spain - Custom

May

1 - Madrid, Spain - Kapital

2 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

3 - Bordeaux, France - Barbey Theater

4 - Nantes, France - Warehouse

5 - Metz, France - LA B.A.M.

6 - Orbe, Switzerland - Le Puisoir

7 - Luzern, Switzerland - Schüür

8 - Milan, Italy - Magazzini Generali

9 - Padova, Italy - Hall

10 - Rome, Italy - Orion

12 - Athens, Greece - Fuzz Live Music Club

13 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Principal Club Theater

14 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Club Joy Station

15 - Bucharest, Romania - Arelene Romane

16 - Cluj-Napoca, România - Form Space

17 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

18 - Gdansk, Poland - B90

19 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Vakaris Club

20 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena

21 - Tallinn, Estonia - Tapper

22 - Helsinki, Finland - Vanha Ylioppilastalo

23 - Jyväskylä, Finland - Lutakko

24 - Oulu, Finland - Club Teatria

26 - Göteborg, Sweden - Pustervik

27 - Göteborg, Sweden - Pustervik

* Finland without Ensiferum