DARK TRANQUILLITY Share Music Video For New Single "Unforgivable"

Iconic melodic death metal pioneers, Dark Tranquillity, reveal a new piece of their upcoming album, Endtime Signals, out on August 16 via Century Media Records.

The second single is called "Unforgivable" and will appeal to all fans who crave a song that packs a punch, both musically and emotionally. It's a high-energy and rapid, riff-laden track full of surprises, and true to DT's signature sound.

Listen to "Unforgivable" here, and watch the video below.

The video for the new track came into being while the band was on tour: Shot during the band's recent tours in Türkiye and Mexico, the video is a manifest of Dark Tranquillity's live energy and presence, and a dedication to their loyal fans all over the world.

Mikael Stanne adds, "Shot during our recent tours of Türkiye and Mexico, the 'Unforgivable' clip showcases the band in its true element. From the intense drums of Joakim Strandberg Nilsson to the thunderous bass of Christian Jansson, the song is propelled forward at a pace not heard from the band in many years. Ripping guitars hold the structure fast as the electronic elements further emphasize the urgency and desperation of the track. A fresh surge of creativity and renewed vigour sparked this song that lyrically draws strength from frustration and helplessness in the face of oppression."

In March, the band released the first single "The Last Imagination," which provided a glimpse into the profound journey through the existential depth that is Endtime Signals. Watch the visualizer for "The Last Imagination" below.

Notably, Endtime Signals not only marks the 13th studio album of the band, but also their tenth album collaboration with Century Media Records. Building on the success of previous releases such as Atoma (2016), which climbed up to #2 in the Swedish album charts, and Moment (2020), which earned the band a Swedish Grammis award, the band is set to continue to redefine and deliver a top-tier musical experience with Endtime Signals.

Stay tuned for more information.

Dark Tranquillity are:

Mikael Stanne - Vocals

Johan Reinholdz - Guitar

Martin Brändström - Electronics

Christian Jansson - Bass

Joakim Strandberg Nilsson - Drums

(Band photo - Krichan Wihlborg)