DARKANE Release "Awakening" Single And Music Video

Swedish bashers, Darkane, will release their new studio album, Inhuman Spirits, on June 24 via Massacre Records. Today, the band unleash the second single from the album, "Awakening". The song is available on streaming platforms here, and a music video can be viewed below.

The band about their new single: "This is a really heavy track that is inspired by old classic death metal. It stands out as a different kind of song than our 'usual' stuff, but at the same time represents the heaviness from previous albums. It also brings some rhythmic chugging to the table that has been a trademark over the years for us. Lyrically, the song is about the descent into the darkest places of a deranged mind."

Inhuman Spirits was mixed and mastered by Lawrence Mackrory at Rorysound Studios, and it is packed with intense, brutal, groovy and catchy melodic death/thrash metal. The cover artwork was created by Mathias Blom / The Happy Creative.

The album is available to pre-order as a CD Digipak and limited edition vinyl LP in selected stores – find purchase options here.

Tracklisting:

“Inhuman Spirits”

“Awakening”

“Embrace The Flames”

“Conspiracies Of The Flesh”

“Inhaling Mental Chaos”

“Mansion Of Torture”

“The Quintessence Of Evil”

“A Spiral To Nothing”

“The Great Deceiver”

“Vålnader”

"Inhuman Spirits" video:

(Photo - Mathias Blom)