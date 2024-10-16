DARKANE Release "Quench My Hate" Single And Lyric Video

Swedish metal band Darkane, who recently announced their new singer, Tobiasz "Tobbo" Bennedal, have released their new digital single, "Quench My Hate", along with a lyric video.

Announcing their new vocalist, Darkane previously stated: "Darkane would like to welcome our new vocalist Tobiasz Bennedal to the band! We are very excited to start a new chapter together with Tobiasz as he is a very talented singer who can do the old Darkane songs very well, while also contributing with his own style that will fit Darkane in an excellent way. He can be heard in bands such as Cronic, Halfpace and Crawl Back To Zero."