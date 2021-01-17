DARKEST HOUR Announce Live in Lockdown - The Complete Collection

Heavy metal veterans Darkest Hour will commence 2021 with an audio and video release of their epic online performance from last September. Titled Live In Lockdown - The Complete Collection, this set will be available as a digital download in audio and video formats as well as limited edition, hand-numbered colored vinyl in March and April of 2021.

Filmed on September 26, 2020 as a benefit for Washington D.C.’s legendary venue Black Cat, Darkest Hour invited guest guitarists Fred Ziomek (ex-Darkest Hour), Kris Norris (ex-Darkest Hour), Buz McGrath (Unearth), Doc Coyle (Bad Wolves / God Forbid), Fella Di Cicco (Dreamshade) and Mark Heylmun (Suicide Silence) to join them via satellite as the band performed 11 of their greatest hits (+ 1 cover song) spanning their 26-year-long career thus far. Check out the following teaser video:

Over the next few months, Darkest Hour will roll out the distribution of the Live In Lockdown - The Complete Collection audio, video, and limited 12-inch vinyl via their Patreon — subscribe now to stay up-to-date, and look for release details to surface very soon. In addition to Live In Lockdown, Darkest Hour will continue to bring their subscribers unreleased demo songs, lost treasures from their vault and exclusive video and other content.

Darkest Hour comments, “To self-release a record like this to you all is a huge accomplishment for us. Thank you to EVERYONE who takes this risk with us. Adaption to industry changes is something that is not new for us, and we love the direct connection we have established via our Patreon.”

More news on Live In Lockdown - The Complete Collection to surface soon along with full song streams and videos.

Tracklisting:

"Doomsayer (Or The Beginning Of The End)"

"Knife In The Safe Room"

"Demon(s)"

"These Fevered Times"

"For The Soul Of The Savior"

"An Epitaph"

"The Sadist Nation"

"Tunguska"

"Enter Oblivion"

"Nazi Punks Fuck Off"

"With A Thousand Words To Say But One"

"Tranquil"



Live In Lockdown - The Complete Collection credits:

Mixed by Mattias Nilsson

Directed by Chad Fjerstad

Produced by Darkest Hour



Darkest Hour is:

Aaron Deal - bass

John Henry - vocals

Travis Orbin - drums

Mike Schleibaum - guitar