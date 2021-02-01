DARKEST HOUR Unveil Live Video For “Demon(s)”

In the first phase of rollout for their new audio / video release titled Live In Lockdown - The Complete Collection, Darkest Hour have delivered the audio version of the album to their Patreon subscribers today. Additionally, the band has revealed a full performance video for the standout single “Demon(s)”. For this track on Live In Lockdown, Darkest Hour was joined by Fella Di Cicco (Dreamshade) for an epic performance.

Filmed on September 26, 2020 as a benefit for Washington D.C.’s legendary venue Black Cat, Darkest Hour invited guest guitarists Fred Ziomek (Darkest Hour), Kris Norris (Darkest Hour), Buz McGrath (Unearth), Doc Coyle (Bad Wolves / God Forbid), Fella Di Cicco (Dreamshade) and Mark Heylmun (Suicide Silence) to join them via satellite as the band performed 11 of their greatest hits (+ 1 cover song) spanning their 26-year-long career thus far.

A download / full video of this legendary concert and limited 12-inch vinyl will be available in the coming months. Darkest Hour will continue to roll out the distribution of the Live In Lockdown - The Complete Collection audio, video, and limited 12-inch vinyl via their Patreon — subscribe now to stay up-to-date, and look for release details to surface very soon. In addition to Live In Lockdown, Darkest Hour will continue to bring their subscribers unreleased demo songs, lost treasures from their vault, exclusive video content and updates about their upcoming 10th studio album.

Live In Lockdown is free and only available to all Darkest Hour Patreon subscribers at this time. Subscribe now to immediately receive a download code for the audio version of the album and be automatically reserved for the future video and vinyl component.

Tracklisting:

"Doomsayer (Or The Beginning Of The End)"

"Knife In The Safe Room"

"Demon(s)"

"These Fevered Times"

"For The Soul Of The Savior"

"An Epitaph"

"The Sadist Nation"

"Tunguska"

"Enter Oblivion"

"Nazi Punks Fuck Off"

"With A Thousand Words To Say But One"

"Tranquil"



Live In Lockdown - The Complete Collection credits:

Mixed by Mattias Nilsson

Directed by Chad Fjerstad

Produced by Darkest Hour



Darkest Hour is:

Aaron Deal - bass

John Henry - vocals

Travis Orbin - drums

Mike Schleibaum - guitar