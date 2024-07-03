DARWIN Feat. SIMON PHILLIPS, GREG HOWE, DEREK SHERINIAN And More Take You Behind The Scenes Of "Hulks & Heroes" Music Video
July 3, 2024, 18 minutes ago
DarWin, the ongoing musical exploration featuring Simon Phillips, Mohini Dey, Greg Howe, Derek Sherinian and Matt Bissonette, recently released a video for "Hulks & Heroes", a track from their new album, Five Steps On The Sun. Today, the band shares behind the scenes footage. Watch the new footage, as well as the official video, below:
Five Steps On The Sun is available on CD and strictly Limited Heavyweight Vinyl including exclusive poster.
Tracklisting:
"Soul Police"
"Inside This Zoo"
"Be That Man"
"One Step On The Sun"
"Five Steps On The Sun"
"The Sun"
"Imitation Suede"
"Seasons Of A Life"
"Hulks & Heroes"
"What Do We Know"
"One Step On The Sun" video:
"Be That Man" video: