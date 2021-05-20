DAVE BICKLER - The Voice Of “Eye Of The Tiger” Hits The Late Show With Stephen Colbert And Commences Work On Second Solo Album; Video

The voice on one of the most instantly recognizable and celebrated rock anthems of all-time recently appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to reprise his singing role in this iconic song, this time aimed at the recovery of the Tiger recently on the loose in Texas. Dave was contacted by his label Deko Entertainment early Monday morning after the show had reached out to them to get Dave to participate in the opening of Monday night’s show.

Dave had this to say about it, “I had to find new gear to keep up with the late show crew…. Super fun!!”

See video below:

Dave started his musical career as lead singer of the 1970s rock group Jamestown Massacre (best known for the Billboard Top 100 Song, “Summer Sun”) and doing commercial jingle work in Chicago, Dave was the lead singer of Survivor from 1978-1984 and 1993-1999, and co-lead singer 2013-2014. “Eye Of The Tiger” - the theme song for the hit film Rocky III, topped the Billboard charts for six weeks and won a Grammy Award for 'Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal.'

Dave released his first ever solo album, Darklight in 2019, the ten-track album recalls the singer’s classic rock roots with a modern sound - and features contributions by the likes of Ryan Hoyle (Collective Soul) on drums, Brad Smith (Blind Melon) on bass, Grammy nominated producer Steve DeAcutis (Vanilla Fudge, Corey Glover, Vinnie Moore, Overkill, etc.), and Grammy Award winning mastering engineer Alan Douches (Fleetwood Mac, Yes, Mastodon, Monster Magnet, etc.).

Work has commenced on his follow up to Darklight, which he hopes to complete later this year. Darklight is available on both CD and Vinyl from Deko Entertainment and there is a small quantity of autographed items available while supplies last.

Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Hope"

"Kaleidoscope"

"Fear Of The Dark"

"Magic"

"The Gift"

"Always You"

"Time"

"Sea Of Green"

"Lights"

"Angel Heart"

"The Sky Is Falling"

EPK: