DAVE GROHL Joins GUNS N' ROSES On Stage For "Paradise City"; Promoter Pulls The Plug

On Saturday, September 4th, Guns N' Roses headlined BottleRock Music Festival in Napa Valley, California.

According to Aidin Vaziri of Datebook, Guns N’ Roses was unplugged by promoters for breaking the strict 10 p.m. curfew at the Napa Valley Expo. Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters had joined the band on guitar for its encore. While officials promptly turned off speakers and video screens, Guns N’ Roses and Grohl kept playing through 10:03 p.m. High quality fan-filmed footage can be seen below.

Footage of GN'R performing "Welcome To The Jungle" and "Double Talkin' Jive", earlier in the evening, is available to enjoy:

Guns N' Roses' We're F'N Back! Tour, with Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH opening, includes stops in Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago, and more before wrapping up with two shows in Hollywood, FL at the Hard Rock Live Arena on October 2 & 3. Tickets are on sale now at GunsNRoses.com.

Remaining tour dates:

September

8 - Indianapolis, IN - Lucas Oil Stadium

11 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

12 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

16 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

18 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater | Summerfest

21 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center*

23 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center*

26 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena*

29 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena*

October

2 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live Arena*

3 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live Arena*

* Festival Date/Mammoth WVH Not Performing