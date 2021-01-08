DAVE GROHL Looks Back On AXL ROSE Buying Him A Guitar For Use Of His "Throne" On Tour - "It Was An Incredibly Kind And Classy Gesture"

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl edited the latest issue of Classic Rock. The issue includes a story from Grohl about how Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose bought him a very expensive guitar to say thanks for borrowing Grohl's "throne" on tour. Following is an excerpt from the story:

As a much loved face on the Seattle punk scene before he moved to LA and joined Guns N’ Roses, Duff McKagan always had a foot in both camps, and so Dave Grohl wouldn’t have been hugely surprised to see the bassist’s number pop up on his phone in the summer of 2017. What he didn’t expect, was that McKagan was calling to ask if Axl Rose could borrow Grohl’s throne. Guns’ frontman had busted his foot during a warm-up show for their …Not In This Lifetime tour at the Roxy in LA, putting the whole tour in jeopardy, but then someone in the GN’R camp recalled that Dave Grohl had toured using a throne after breaking his leg during a show in Sweden in 2015…

“So Axl took it out with Guns N’ Roses, then he took it out with AC/DC, and then all of a sudden I became the guy you come to if you break a limb on tour, like Thrones R Us,’ Grohl relates in Classic Rock.

As a thank you to Grohl, Axl Rose wanted to get the Foo Fighters leader a gift, something rather more expensive and significant than the standard box of chocolates/bunch of flowers/bottle of whiskey.

“He had Slash go pick me a guitar,” Grohl reveals. “And he picked me an early-’60s Gibson ES 335 Dot, which to this day is the nicest fucking guitar I have ever played in my life. It was an incredibly kind and classy gesture, and I was very appreciative.”