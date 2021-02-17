DAVE GROHL Reflects On THEM CROOKED VULTURES - "It Was A Really Incredible Time; I Hope That Someday We Do It Again"

Them Crooked Vultures - the supergroup featuring John Paul Jones (Led Zeppelin), Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters) and Josh Homme (Queens Of The Stone Age) - released their self-titled debut and only album in 2009. Grohl recently hosted Medicine At Midnight Radio on Apple Music Hits in support of the latest album Foo Fighters album, Medicine At Midnight, and reflected on the project.

Grohl: "Them Crooked Vultures was just a dream come true for me. For years Josh and I had talked about doing some side project, something that wasn't Queens Of The Stone Age, something that wasn't Foo Fighters... something that was just an experimental project. When we sat down to start playing, it was about 30 seconds to a minute and we realized, this is a real band. This is the real deal. We would walk into the studio every day with no ideas; by the end of the night we'd have an eight-minute-long opus, just a rock masterpiece. It was incredibly inspiring, it was a really incredible time. I hope that someday we do it again."

Check out the Medicine At Midnight Radio podcast here.

Them Crooked Vultures performed live at the Palladium in Köln, Germany on December 8, 2009. WDR Rockpalast released professionally-filmed footage of the show, which can be seen below.

Setlist:

"No One Loves Me and Neither Do I"

"Dead End Friends"

"Scumbag Blues"

"Elephants"

"Highway 1"

"New Fang"

"Gunman"

"Bandoliers"

"Mind Eraser, No Chaser"

"Caligulove"

"Interlude With Ludes"

"Spinning In Daffodils"

"Reptiles"

"Warsaw Or The First Breath You Take After You Give Up"