DAVE INGRAM And ROGGA JOHANSSON Announce New Collaboration STYGIAN DARK

January 5, 2021, an hour ago

news black death stygian dark dave ingram rogga johansson

DAVE INGRAM And ROGGA JOHANSSON Announce New Collaboration STYGIAN DARK

Benediction vocalist Dave Ingram, along with Rogga Johansson (Paganizer, Ribspreader, etc.) have announced another new collaboration together.

Stygian Dark: dirty, down-tuned, old school death metal. Coming to befoul, grime and shade in 2021.

Says Ingram: “Right now, an eight track 12-inch vinyl is being recorded for Doc Records (Holland) titled Gorelords Of War with the nine track CD version out on Old Shadows Records (Brazil) plus a two track 7-inch ‘Suffering Of The Sinister'/'Casket Malediction’ planned with Slaughterhouse Records (USA). All three for later this year.”

The full lineup:

Dave Ingram (Benediction) - Vocals
Rogga Johansson (Paganizer) - Guitar
Jon Rudin (Wombbath) - Drums
Alwin Roes (Dead End) - Bass

For future updates, check out the band’s Facebook page here.



Featured Audio

ACCEPT - "Too Mean To Die" (Nuclear Blast)

ACCEPT - "Too Mean To Die" (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS – “Eyes Colored Black”

RICH DAVIS – “Eyes Colored Black”

Latest Reviews