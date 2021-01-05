DAVE INGRAM And ROGGA JOHANSSON Announce New Collaboration STYGIAN DARK
Benediction vocalist Dave Ingram, along with Rogga Johansson (Paganizer, Ribspreader, etc.) have announced another new collaboration together.
Stygian Dark: dirty, down-tuned, old school death metal. Coming to befoul, grime and shade in 2021.
Says Ingram: “Right now, an eight track 12-inch vinyl is being recorded for Doc Records (Holland) titled Gorelords Of War with the nine track CD version out on Old Shadows Records (Brazil) plus a two track 7-inch ‘Suffering Of The Sinister'/'Casket Malediction’ planned with Slaughterhouse Records (USA). All three for later this year.”
The full lineup:
Dave Ingram (Benediction) - Vocals
Rogga Johansson (Paganizer) - Guitar
Jon Rudin (Wombbath) - Drums
Alwin Roes (Dead End) - Bass
For future updates, check out the band’s Facebook page here.