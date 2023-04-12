DAVE LOMBARDO Debuts Music Video For New Solo Single "Inner Sanctum"

Dave Lombardo has debuted a third and final single from his forthcoming album, Rites Of Percussion, with today’s arrival of “Inner Sanctum” and an accompanying Displaced/Replaced created video. Watch below, and pre-order the May 5 release on CD, Digital and three different vinyl variants here.

Lombardo is one of the busiest musicians working right now. Never one to rest on his laurels, the drumming pioneer recently released new albums with Dead Cross, and Venamoris, and announced Empire State Bastard, a new project with members of Biffy Clyro. He will also be hitting the road with Mr. Bungle and The Misfits in the coming months, as we as festival appearances with John Zorn (including Big Ears Fest in April).

The recording process for Rites of Percussion had a simple mantra: drums had to be drums. Mixed in early 2022 by Lombardo’s son, David A. Lombardo, the self-produced release features a large concert bass drum, a timpani, a grand piano, and a flock of shakers, maracas, Chinese and symphonic gongs, Native American drums, congas, timbales, bongos, batás, wood blocks, djembes, ibos, darbukas, octobans, cajóns, and cymbals.

Rites Of Percussion tracklist:

"Initiatory Madness"

"Separation From The Sacred"

"Inner Sanctum"

"Journey Of The Host"

"Maunder In Liminality"

"Despojo"

"Interfearium"

"Blood Let"

"Warpath"

"Guerrero"

"Vicissitude"

"Omiero"

"Animismo"

"Inner Sanctum" video:

"Separation From The Sacred":

"Journey Of The Host" visualizer:

Dave Lombardo was born in Havana, Cuba, relocating to Los Angeles when he was a mere two-years-old. He began playing drums as a teenager, and co-founded Slayer (and created the band’s logo) in 1981. Rolling Stone, in their list of the “100 Greatest Drummers of All Time,” dubbed him the “Cuban speed demon, “ Modern Drummer proclaimed him “The King,” and Drummerworld gave him the title of “The Godfather of double bass.” Lombardo’s eye-popping resume includes over 100 studio albums/recordings and includes both recorded and live stints with Grip Inc., Fantômas, Suicidal Tendencies, Dead Cross, Mr. Bungle, The Misfits, DJ Spooky, John Zorn, Testament, and most recently creating the soulful duo Venamoris, with his wife Paula.

(Photo - Ekaterina Gorbacheva)