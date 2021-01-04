DAVE LOMBARDO - "Even With All The Money In The World, You Couldn't Get Me To Retire; I Love What I Do"

During a conversation with Ultimate Guitar's Justin Beckner, drummer Dave Lombardo talked about quitting Slayer in 2013, moving on with other projects, the late Jeff Hanneman, playing guitar, and more.

UG: How do you feel you've grown as a musician since you left Slayer in 2013?

Lombardo: "Nothing scares me. I've become, in a way, fearless. What do you want to try? Sure. You know, if someone approaches me to write a music score for a documentary - that happened recently. The guy approached me 10 years ago and said he was working on a documentary and asked if I would score it one day. I said, 'Sure.' I didn't speak to him again for like eight years and he calls me up and says, 'The documentary is ready,' and asked if I'd still do it. So, I said yes. Sure enough, I went in and started working on it and banging out the little sections of the documentary and got it done. Then the pandemic hit, and we couldn't play it for any of the film festivals.

So yeah, getting back to what you were saying about theory, it's the same thing with different projects. You may love rock and metal, but dude, you've got to like step out a little bit. Don't color within the lines. Color outside the lines. Nobody really wrote a rulebook. Those are just guidelines. They're the guardrails. It doesn't mean you can't go four-wheeling every now and again."

UG: What do you hope is your legacy on the day you hang up the drumsticks?

Lombardo: "I'm not going to give up the drumsticks, man. Those motherfuckers are going to die with me. Shit, I don't retire. Even with all the money in the world, you couldn't get me to retire. I love what I do. I love music. Musicians don't retire, they only move on to another band or something.

What do I want to be known for? There are so many moments. There was one time I performed live in front of all these composers and I was working, at the time, with Christopher Young, this was for 'Ghost Rider'. We did a live performance. It's on YouTube and it's really cool. That was a proud moment. Working with Tyler Bates in 2004 on Dawn Of ZThe Dead. Another amazing composer. There's another composer I've worked with recently - Phil Eisner - that's another surprise that will be coming out next year. That's another proud moment.

The Big Four, of course. That was the pinnacle of the metal era - or my metal years.

Releasing this Bungle album, you know, starting another band after Slayer called Dead Cross and asking (Mike) Patton to join - and he agreed, that was an amazing thing. It almost happens every day. I love what I do."

Read more here.