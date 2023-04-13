DAVE LOMBARDO Will Not Be Touring With TESTAMENT In 2023

Drummer Dave Lombardo, best known as a co-founding member of Slayer, is currently playing with both Mr. Bungle, and Misfits, as well as focusing on his burgeoning solo career. As such, his second tenure with Testament has come to an end. Lombardo issued the following statement earlier today:

"We knew 2022 was going to be relatively easy, as far as schedules go, between myself and Testament. Unfortunately, 2023 has not been so easy. After months of trying to work out specific tour dates, our schedules are just conflicting too much to make sense this year.

Therefore, I will not be joining Testament for their 2023 tour dates.

We are all thrilled that we were able to share the stage last year, it’s some thing we wanted to do for a very long time. I had an amazing experience with the band and am wishing them all the best moving forward. To the Testament fans, thank you for welcoming me, making every show a killer experience, and for your understanding as we all move forward."

Dave Lombardo has debuted a third and final single from his forthcoming album, Rites Of Percussion, with the arrival of “Inner Sanctum” and an accompanying Displaced / Replaced created video. Watch below, and pre-order the May 5 release on CD, digital and three different vinyl variants here.

The recording process for Rites of Percussion had a simple mantra: drums had to be drums. Mixed in early 2022 by Lombardo’s son, David A. Lombardo, the self-produced release features a large concert bass drum, a timpani, a grand piano, and a flock of shakers, maracas, Chinese and symphonic gongs, Native American drums, congas, timbales, bongos, batás, wood blocks, djembes, ibos, darbukas, octobans, cajóns, and cymbals.

Rites Of Percussion tracklist:

"Initiatory Madness"

"Separation From The Sacred"

"Inner Sanctum"

"Journey Of The Host"

"Maunder In Liminality"

"Despojo"

"Interfearium"

"Blood Let"

"Warpath"

"Guerrero"

"Vicissitude"

"Omiero"

"Animismo"

"Inner Sanctum" video:

"Separation From The Sacred":

"Journey Of The Host" visualizer:

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)