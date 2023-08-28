DAVE MUSTAINE Is Moving To Italy - "I Just Bought A House," Says MEGADETH Leader; Video

Megadeth leader and Nashville resident, Dave Mustaine, revealed during his band's concert at the AMA Music Festival in in Vicenza, Italy on August 27, that he'll be moving to Italy, as he just bought a house there.

In the video (see below at the 31:00 mark), Mustaine reveals: "I have something very special I need to tell you guys. A couple of weeks ago, I just bought a house in Italy.... neighbour. So think about that, you wake up tomorrow morning and you see me out your window, and I'm walking with my boxes. And you go, 'Fuck, man, that looks like Dave Mustaine. Look at all those guitars. Shit, that's gotta be him.'"

He adds: "I've gotta tell you, I am so excited to be able to call Italy a new place for us to live. And I wanna thank you all for your graciousness and helping teach me how to be a good resident here, and to learn how to live the Italian life."

Later in the video, Dave doubles down on the news, saying it's true that he and his family will be moving to Italy, but will also be keeping their residence in the US.

Wargaming recently announced an electrifying collaboration with iconic metal band Megadeth. A multi-product musical in-game event called Metal Fest is set to bring the thunderous power of metal to four popular products: World of Tanks Modern Armor; World of Tanks Blitz; World of Warships; and World of Warships: Legends.

Check out the new Metal Fest trailer below.

Kicking off today, Monday, August 28, Metal Fest will be a celebration of the genre, featuring exclusive voiceovers by Dave Mustaine, frontman of Megadeth; James Lomenzo; Dirk Verbeuren; and Kiko Loureiro, as well as an array of Megadeth-branded in-game items such as tanks and warships, in-game missions and quests, integrated songs, and much more.

The highlight of this collaboration is the introduction of the band’s iconic mascot, Vic Rattlehead, who will be making his debut appearance in video games with a stunning 3D representation and unique voiceover.

"This is the first time our images have been immortalized in video games! Moreover, our mascot has unleashed its own roaring voice, adding even more metal mayhem to the games. We've laid down over 350 mind-melting voice lines, and players will feel the thunder as we command during the battles. We have tanks, we have warships, and we are ready for Wargaming Metal Fest!," says Dave Mustaine, frontman of Megadeth.

Join Wargaming Metal Fest here.

World of Tanks Modern Armor

August 29 – September 25, 2023

Players will be able to complete Challenges to unlock various Megadeth-themed rewards. Two new tanks inspired by the albums “Peace Sells…but Who’s Buying?” and “The Sick, The Dying… and the Dead!” will make their debut in the Store. Vic Rattlehead will appear as an exclusive 3D Commander, while Dave Mustaine, James Lomenzo, Dirk Verbeuren, and Kiko Loureiro will be added as 2D Commanders, all with their own unique voiceovers. Tankers will enjoy two Megadeth songs ("Soldier On!" and "Peace Sells") in the Garage if they own the Megadeth tanks, fueling the adrenaline of battles with pure rock power.

World of Tanks Blitz

August 29 – September 3, 2023

World of Tanks Blitz players can join in the action with a dedicated Megadeth quest, offering exclusive prizes such as static and animated camos inspired by various Megadeth album covers; a unique tank skin inspired by the “Peace Sells…but Who’s Buying?” album for the Chieftain Mk. 6; avatars; and collectible items. An exact replica of Dave Mustaine's guitar will create a special atmosphere in the Hangar, as players dive into thrilling metal-infused battles.

World of Warships PC

August 28 – September 13, 2023

World of Warships players will be engaged in special missions to obtain exclusive Commanders! Dave Mustaine will be immortalized as a ship Commander with an original voiceover, and Vic Rattlehead will also join the fray, issuing orders with a menacing voice. As the final reward, the powerful Death Ray patch will be granted, marking conquerors of the seas with true metal prestige.

Additionally, two special bundles holding ship Commanders will also be available. Players who obtain the “Megadeth: Set the Seas Afire” bundle will also receive ferocious cruiser Rattlehead inspired by the “Rust in Peace” album cover as a bonus. When playing this ship, you will hear the famous "Tornado of Souls" song from the same album, making battles even more intense.

World of Warships Legends

August 28 – October 2, 2023

In World of Warships: Legends, players will be rewarded with cruiser Rattlehead, and while helming her, Captains can also embrace guises for both Dave and Vic as rewards. Moreover, players can also obtain a themed patch and flag featuring the band's logo and Vic's head, displaying their loyalty to the metal legends.