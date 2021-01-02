DAVE "SNAKE" SABO Tells True Story Behind SKID ROW Classic "I Remember You" - "It Almost Didn't Make The Record"; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the video below, along with the following message:

"Here is another episode of our series Revelations - where featured artists go deep on their greatest songs. This is episode two with Dave "Snake" Sabo, the guitarist, co-founder and cowriter of Skid Row on the story of Top 10 smash, 'I Remember You'. Written by Dave and bassist Rachel Bolan, this song gives new meaning to the term 'power rock ballad' because it’s a lot more than that. It’s a fire-breathing, speaker blowing, multi-guitar rumbling hard rock extraordinaire of the late '80s that became the go to prom theme of the first year of the '90s and beyond."

"There are a lot of urban legends about how songs came to be, and in this video we find out the real story behind the inspiration of the 1989 glam metal classic '18 And Life' from Skid Row co-founder, co-writer, and guitarist, Dave "Snake" Sabo from Skid Row’s multi-platinum 1989 self-titled album that included the hits 'Youth Gone Wild', 'I Remember You' and this classic."