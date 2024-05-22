DAVID BOWIE Discovered A Guitar Genius By Accident, Leading To His Biggest Hit; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"David Bowie was the foremost musical chameleon, changing his style and persona numerous times and was always ahead of the times. But in the 80s, did he finally succumb to the fad of the times? Many called his catchy 1983 #1 smash 'Let's Dance' a sellout… but no matter, there’s no doubt this single marked a major turning point in Bowie’s career putting his face all over the new medium of music videos on MTV. But the biggest aspect of 'Let's Dance' might be that he discovered a guitar legend in the process… even if this icon spent years distancing himself from his biggest hit. The story is next on Professor of Rock."