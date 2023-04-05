DAVID COVERDALE Isn’t Sure When WHITESNAKE Will Continue Farewell Tour

David Coverdale spoke to Ultimate Classic Rock and revealed that he doesn’t know when Whitesnake will resume their farewell tour. Whitesnake canceled European shows last summer and pulled out of their North American tour supporting Scorpions last fall.

"Last year, I was so incredibly compromised by, without any doubt, the worst sinus infection I've ever had in my life. And as a singer, I know them like fucking relatives of mine," Coverdale tells UCR. "This was one of the ugliest illnesses I think I've [ever] had. For seven months, I was taking ever-increasingly strong antibiotics and horrifying Prednisone steroids."

The frontman doesn’t know when Whitesnake will be back on tour and that he told his bandmates to make other plans for 2023.

"I really don't know [when we’ll be back onstage]," he says. "I'll be 72 this year. But, you know, my passion is that of a much younger man, particularly with the new creative team that I have, working on these legacy projects and also new things at the same time. It's like bluebirds flying out of every orifice."