DAVID ELLEFSON And JEFF YOUNG Get In The Kitchen With Metal Mastication To Prepare The Tater Thrash Hot Dish; Video

In the new video below, David Ellefson and Jeff Young (both Kings Of Thrash, ex-Megadeth) get in the kitchen with Metal Mastication's host Brett Hoag to prepare a very Minnesotan specialty, the Tater Tot Hot Dish.

A message states: "David and Jeff discuss their early years, how they got into metal, the gear they use, and even how the album name So Far, So Good, So What came about."

Cousin Sheila's Tater “Thrash” Hot Dish

What you'll need:

1 lb. Ground beef

1 medium yellow onion (chopped)

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce (I forgot this in the episode)

1 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper

1 package frozen mixed veggies (corn, carrots, peas)

1 can Cream of Mushroom soup

1 package of frozen tater tots

What you'll do:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F/200 C

Spray or butter a casserole dish

Put ground beef and chopped onion in a skillet.

Cook until beef is browned and onions are translucent

At this point, you may want to drain the fat (or not!)

Remove from heat and mix in pepper, garlic powder, onion powder and Worcestershire sauce

Add Cream of Mushroom soup and frozen veggies – Stir well until fully combined

Pour into greased/sprayed/buttered casserole dish

Top with rows of tater tots (if you leave a little space between them, they will get crispier)

Put in oven and bake uncovered for 30 mins (until tater tots are golden brown)

Serve immediately and Enjoy! \m/

** "I did not bring a package of mixed veggies as I wasn't sure, so I just stuck with my recipe (1 package of green beans and 1 of corn). As David said in the video, you need corn, peas, and carrots if you want the one he grew up with. And don't drain the fat from the meat!"

Kings Of Thrash recently announced their "Anarchy In The UK" tour with special guests Andry and Hellgrimm. The tour is set to kick off October 24 and run through November 2. This tour will feature none other than Grammy Award winning bassist David Ellefson and guitarist Jeff Young, drummer Fred Aching and vocalist/guitarist Chaz Leon.

The tour promises an electrifying experience for fans as Kings Of Thrash makes its debut in the United Kingdom, paying homage to the birthplace of heavy metal. This tour holds special significance as it coincides with the 30th anniversary of the groundbreaking album Youthanasia, platinum (US) and gold (UK) a milestone in Ellefson's illustrious career.

"We are super thrilled to finally bring Kings Of Thrash to the UK, in many ways the origins of heavy metal," said David Ellefson. "Even more so, celebrating some highlights of the 30th anniversary of the 'Youthanasia' album. The UK has been such a fantastic supporter for more than 40 years of our music, so it'll be great to bring to our fans rare tracks and highlights of some of the most monumental albums in thrash metal history."

Says Jeff Young, “I can’t wait to get back to the UK! The last time I played there was with Megadeth in 1988 at Castle Donington for the “Monsters of Rock” festival, so this return trip is long overdue!”

In addition to commemorating the Youthanasia anniversary, the tour will also showcase select cuts from"Killing Is My Business...And Business Is Good, So Far...So Good... So What!, and Peace Sells...But Who's Buying? promising an unforgettable experience for both longtime fans and newcomers alike.

The "Anarchy In The UK" tour will be a testament to Kings Of Thrash's enduring legacy and their unwavering commitment to delivering high-octane performances that captivate audiences worldwide.

Dates are as follows:

October

24 - The Camden Underworld - London, England

26 - The Waterloo Music Bar - Blackpool, England

27 - Old Fire Station - Carlisle, England

28 - La Belle Angele - Edinburgh, Scotland

29 - Opium Live! - Dublin, Ireland

30 - Limelight 1 - Belfast, N.Ireland

November

1 - Corporation - Sheffield, England

2 - Academy 3 - Manchester, England

Limited edition VIP upgrades, Stage Used basses, Best Of The West on CD digipack and LP will be available. For ticket information and tour updates, visit KingsOfThrash.com.