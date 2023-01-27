DAVID ELLEFSON And RANDY BLYTHE Cover METALLICA's "One" On ShipRocked 2023; Video

Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe, and former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, performed a cover of Metallica's "One" yesterday (January 26) on the 2023 edition of the ShipRocked cruise, currently sailing on Carnival Magic.

The performance took place during The Stowaways' set on the cruise. The Stowaways are ShipRocked’s official all-star band, which also includes Corey Glover (Living Colour), Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal, and many more.

Metal Edge has uploaded video of Blythe and Ellefson's performance of the Metallica classic, which can be viewed below.

Ellefson shared the clip, stating: "Great time jamming @metallica 'One' featuring Randy Blythe on vocals with The Stowaways on @shiprocked Cruise today!"