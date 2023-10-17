DAVID ELLEFSON Announces Ellefson Coffee Co. Rock & Roll VIP Lounge Experience Booth At NAMM 2024

Ellefson Coffee Co., the premium hand roasted coffee company created by Grammy Award winning bassist and coffee connoisseur David Ellefson, will be exhibiting at the NAMM Show inside the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA January 25-28, 2024.

The Ellefson Coffee Co. booth number 5030 located inside Hall D will feature the VIP Rock & Roll Lounge Experience, which will include a café, Media Lounge, live acoustic performances by Jeff Young (Kings Of Thrash), autograph meet & greets from celebrated musical artists such as Metal Allegiance, Kings Of Thrash, Dieth, QUOR and more.

Says Ellefson, “The NAMM show is the music industry’s annual music summit and I’m super excited that Ellefson Coffee Co.® is an exhibitor at this years’ event. We will be rolling out new coffee roasts & opening up my own personal MEGA Vault of memorabilia from major concert tours for the fans to peruse. We look forward to seeing you there!”

Sponsors and partners inside the booth include The Focusrite Room, Scorpion Percussion, Mainstage Music Group, Danny Gordo Art and Sam Welty Art.

Ellefson Coffee Co. launched in 2017 and quickly established itself as a true rock & roll coffee brand with its flagship Roast In Peace medium roast coffee that year followed by a light roast Rock N’ Rose and a dark roast Napalm In The Morning. The company then opened its first retail outlet in Ellefson’s home town of Jackson, MN in 2018 and continues to sell its coffee worldwide.

