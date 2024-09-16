DAVID ELLEFSON On KINGS OF THRASH - "If New Material Comes Together, We’ll Definitely Move On It, But Right Now We're Focused On Playing The Songs People Want To Hear"

Former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson is featured in a new interview with Cumbria Guide where he discusses his Kings Of Thrash project, also featuring former Megadeth bandmate Jeff Young. Following is an excerpt.

Q: What was the impetus to form Kings Of Thrash?

David Ellefson: "The idea for Kings Of Thrash came to me after attending a convention in the U.S. where fans brought me their Killing Is My Business records to sign. It reminded me that this album, though not one of the more mainstream Megadeth records, had grown into a cult classic. Songs like 'Looking Down The Cross' and 'The Skull Beneath The Skin' are part of the origin story of Vic Rattlehead, our mascot. Musically, there’s a lot of groove and swagger in those tracks, which got a bit lost during the rush job of recording the album with a minimal budget."

"As we were putting together a documentary about Nick Menza (Megadeth’s late drummer), Jeff Young and I reconnected musically. We performed together at the Ultimate Jam Night at The Whisky in Hollywood, which sparked the idea of playing Killing Is My Business and So Far, So Good… So What?! Live again. That’s how Kings of Thrash was born. We wanted to bring these songs back to the venues they were originally composed for, where they translate better than in large arenas."

Q: Are you planning to release an album as Kings Of Thrash?

Ellefson: "We’ve written some super cool material together, but we’re still finding our lane as composers. With some musicians, the chemistry is best on stage, playing the songs fans love. That seems to be the case with Kings Of Thrash. If new material comes together, we’ll definitely move on it, but right now, we’re focused on playing the songs people want to hear."

Q: Is the material you’ve written with Jeff in the thrash genre?

Ellefson: "Not exactly. It’s probably somewhere between Van Halen and something with a bit of an Allan Holdsworth vibe. Jeff is an incredibly skilled guitarist, and in Kings Of Thrash, he’s shown his ability to play and perform a wide range of material while still maintaining his own identity."

Kings Of Thrash recently announced their "Anarchy In The UK" tour with special guests Andry and Hellgrimm. The tour is set to kick off October 24 and run through November 2. This tour will feature none other than Grammy Award winning bassist David Ellefson and guitarist Jeff Young, drummer Fred Aching and vocalist/guitarist Chaz Leon.

The tour promises an electrifying experience for fans as Kings Of Thrash makes its debut in the United Kingdom, paying homage to the birthplace of heavy metal. This tour holds special significance as it coincides with the 30th anniversary of the groundbreaking album Youthanasia, platinum (US) and gold (UK) a milestone in Ellefson's illustrious career.

"We are super thrilled to finally bring Kings Of Thrash to the UK, in many ways the origins of heavy metal," said David Ellefson. "Even more so, celebrating some highlights of the 30th anniversary of the 'Youthanasia' album. The UK has been such a fantastic supporter for more than 40 years of our music, so it'll be great to bring to our fans rare tracks and highlights of some of the most monumental albums in thrash metal history."

Says Jeff Young, “I can’t wait to get back to the UK! The last time I played there was with Megadeth in 1988 at Castle Donington for the “Monsters of Rock” festival, so this return trip is long overdue!”

In addition to commemorating the Youthanasia anniversary, the tour will also showcase select cuts from"Killing Is My Business...And Business Is Good, So Far...So Good... So What!, and Peace Sells...But Who's Buying? promising an unforgettable experience for both longtime fans and newcomers alike.

The "Anarchy In The UK" tour will be a testament to Kings Of Thrash's enduring legacy and their unwavering commitment to delivering high-octane performances that captivate audiences worldwide.

Limited edition VIP upgrades, Stage Used basses, Best Of The West on CD digipack and LP will be available. For ticket information and tour updates, visit KingsOfThrash.com.

Dates are as follows:

October

24 - The Camden Underworld - London, England

26 - The Waterloo Music Bar - Blackpool, England

27 - Old Fire Station - Carlisle, England

28 - La Belle Angele - Edinburgh, Scotland

29 - Opium Live! - Dublin, Ireland

30 - Limelight 1 - Belfast, N.Ireland

November

1 - Corporation - Sheffield, England

2 - Academy 3 - Manchester, England