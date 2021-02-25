DAVID ELLEFSON On Peace Sells... But Who's Buying? Album's 35th Anniversary - "It Was An All-In Package That Said 'This Is What MEGADETH Is About'"

Megadeth bassist David Ellefson guested on the Do You Know Jack? podcast, hosted by Jack Antonio, and discussed a host of topics including details of new found movie footage directed by Drew Fortier, his new fictional book Rockstar Hitman: The Sledge Chronicles, and the 35th anniversary of Megadeth's Peace Sells... But Who's Buying? album. Check out the interview below.

Ellefson on Peace Sells... : "I have very fond memories of it. They were strugling times for us, we were very poor, so we had those sort of lifestyle challenges. We partied a lot; that was of our own doing (laughs). We went out (on tour) a couple months before we recorded it, played every song we knew, and all these news songs that would become the Peace Sells... album. And every night when our drummer Gar (Samuelson) would start 'Peace Sells...' with the kick drum, because of the tempo, because of the easy to follow throbbing rhythm, Dave's vocals, we knew we had a hit on our hands. That was our major label debut, and some would argue (it's) one of the great records from our catalogue. It was an all-in package that said 'This is what Megadeth is, this is what these guys are about."

David Ellefson, along with musician, filmmaker, actor Drew Fortier (Zen From Mars, Her Name Was Christa) were recently named recipients of the "Best Horror" award for their movie Dwellers, at the Mad Monster Party in North Carolina.

A statement from David Ellefson reads: "We had such an incredible time this weekend at Mad Monster in Concord, N.C.! We were able to have the world premiere of our found footage horror film Dwellers, and the film’s director Drew Fortier and I had the immense honor to accept the Best Horror award from the Mad Monster Film Festival. This is our second award thus far for the film, the first being the Best Feature award from the Screamwriting Festival."

"We have been selected into 11 film festivals thus far and the list keeps growing. Drew and I are looking forward to what the future holds for Dwellers and details about a digital / physical release will be revealed within the coming months. We also want to say thank you to everyone behind Mad Monster and their amazing crew and volunteers who made us feel at home the whole weekend."

The Dwellers plot is as follows: While shooting a documentary on the suspicious disappearances within the homeless community, a filmmaker and his crew go missing while uncovering a terrifying and vicious secret below the city's surface. Check out a Dwellers teaser, as well as the movie poster: