DAVID ELLEFSON Recalls Suggesting MEGADETH Reunion With MARY FRIEDMAN, NICK MENZA 20 Years Ago - “Why Don't We, Because ASIA And YES, Had Just Done It”

In a new interview with Tim Caple from The Classic Rock Show, former Megadeth members Dave Ellefson and Jeff Young look back at the ’80's era when the thrash legends had released the So Far, So Good... So What! album and appeared at the Monsters Of Rock in 1988 along with Guns N’ Roses and headliners Iron Maiden. They also discuss the future of the Kings Of Thrash and Ellefson recalls reunion rumours as far back as 20 years ago.

“Well, you know, I suggested that in 2004 when he (Dave Mustaine) was coming back from his hand injury,” Ellefson recalls, “talking about putting it back together again. I said, ‘You know, why don't we do because Asia and Yes, had just done it. I thought it was so cool. They brought everybody back. Steve Howe and Trevor Rabin, right? And I'm a Trevor Rabin fan. I'm kind of more of a fan of that era. But there's some that are the fan of the other guy. Right. So I thought, you know, what a cool thing to bring Marty (Friedman) and Nick (Menza). Nick was still with us at that point. Gar (Samuelson) was the only you know, deceased member of the legacy. And I just thought, man, how cool would it be to bring everybody back and even if it was a tour, to just do something like that, because as the years go on, it's harder and harder to do that. I guess now they saved that shit for the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame induction, right? Then they get everybody there. The truth of it is we've all had a great journey. We've had our own personal journeys, our journeys together.”

“Dave's doing his thing”, Ellefson continues. “He seems happy where he's at doing that. Jeff and I are happy over here doing our thing. And you know, when you spend some years and some miles together in the yellow submarine, the tin can of a tour bus and hotels and planes, I mean, look, it's easy to get on each other's nerves. It's easier, it's easy to, you know, to just, you know, you just need some space. And especially I think as we get older and we've done it a lot more. That's the journey, you know, that's where the journey ends. That's the life of a troubadour, the life of a musician.